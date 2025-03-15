Frank Anguissa Injury: Returning against Venezia

Anguissa (calf) "has been called up for Sunday's game against Venezia," coach Antonio Conte announced.

Anguissa has recovered quickly from a calf issue, limiting his absence to two matches. He's more likely to come off the bench than to start to avoid risks, as he wasn't a full-go in training for the entire week, and Billy Gilmour has filled in nicely. He has scored once and added seven shots (two on target), three key passes, four crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (four won) in his last five showings.