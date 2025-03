Anguissa (calf) had one inaccurate cross, two interceptions and one clearance in 13 minutes in 13 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Anguissa recovered quickly from a calf problem but didn't make an impact on his return. He'll most likely supplant Billy Gilmour after the break. He's up to five goals and three assists in 27 matches this season.