Frank Anguissa News: Plays one half in return versus Torino

Anguissa (thigh) had one tackle (one won) and one interception and drew one foul in 45 minutes in Friday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Anguissa relieved Antonio Vergara (foot) at halftime and looked fine for the most part after missing months but didn't fill the stat sheet. His return to the XI could be accelerated if the teammate has to miss time and Stanislav Lobotka (quad) and Scott McTominay (thigh) remain sidelined in the midfield. He has scored four times, assisted one and recorded 26 shots (eight on target) and 18 crosses (four accurate) in 16 appearances.