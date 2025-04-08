Frank Anguissa News: Scores in Bologna contest
Anguissa scored one goal to go with one shot and three clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.
Anguissa bagged his sixth goal of the season with a relentless run through the middle of the pitch, getting past the goalie too. On the other hand, he'll miss the Empoli game due to yellow-card accumulation. Billy Gilmour or Philip Billing will replace him in the midfield. Both would likely start if Scott McTominay (thigh) was missing too.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now