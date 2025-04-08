Frank Anguissa News: Scores in Bologna contest

Anguissa scored one goal to go with one shot and three clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Anguissa bagged his sixth goal of the season with a relentless run through the middle of the pitch, getting past the goalie too. On the other hand, he'll miss the Empoli game due to yellow-card accumulation. Billy Gilmour or Philip Billing will replace him in the midfield. Both would likely start if Scott McTominay (thigh) was missing too.