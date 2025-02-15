Frank Anguissa News: Wins two tackles against Lazio

Anguissa drew two fouls and had two crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and three tackles (two won) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Anguissa had a more muted offensive display compared to some recent games because of the quality of the opponents and did his part in the passive phase. He has recorded one goal, two assists, six shots (one on target), five key passes and 10 clearances in the last five tilts.