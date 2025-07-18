Frank Feller Injury: Suffers torn LCL

Feller has suffered a torn ligament in his right knee that required surgery and will now miss around six to nine months for recovery, according to his club.

Feller looks as if he will enter the 2025/26 season on the sidelines, as he suffered a torn ligament in his knee during training camp. This is rough news for the goalie, as he did require surgery and is now looking at around a six to nine-month recovery period, possibly longer depending on his recovery. He is their backup in net, so this isn't a major loss, although it will promote Paul Tschernuth to the backup goalie position.