Frank Feller News: Allows two against Mainz
Feller made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Mainz.
Feller earned a second straight start Saturday as he ends the season in net for Heidenheim before their relegation, amassing a decent five saves but allowing two goals. This comes after six saves in the previous match, now with 11 in the two-game span. His season ends with only three appearances, earning 15 saves, five goals allowed and no clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now