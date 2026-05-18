Frank Feller headshot

Frank Feller News: Allows two against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Feller made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Mainz.

Feller earned a second straight start Saturday as he ends the season in net for Heidenheim before their relegation, amassing a decent five saves but allowing two goals. This comes after six saves in the previous match, now with 11 in the two-game span. His season ends with only three appearances, earning 15 saves, five goals allowed and no clean sheets.

Frank Feller
FC Heidenheim
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