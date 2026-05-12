Frank Feller News: Concedes one

Feller had six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against 1. FC Köln.

Feller recorded a clearance and conceded a goal in the 10th minute. This was his first appearance since February, as he replaced Diant Ramaj for the game. The decision was intriguing, given that Diant Ramaj is fully fit. It will be interesting to see who starts in the final game of the season against FSV Mainz 05.