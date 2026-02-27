Frank Feller News: Expected to start Saturday
Feller is fully fit and expected to start in Saturday's clash against Bremen after fully recovering from his knee issue.
Feller has been glued to the bench in recent weeks, serving as the primary backup to Diant Ramaj, but the young keeper is now in line for a much bigger role heading into the weekend, as he is expected to get the nod against Bremen and hold down the spot until Ramaj returns from illness.
