Frank Feller News: Four saves in loss

Feller made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen.

Feller repelled two of three Werder Bremen shots on goal Saturday and was undone by an own goal late into second half stoppage time as FC Heidenheim fell in a 2-0 defeat. The appearance marks the first of the campaign for the young keeper who was deputizing for an ill Diant Ramaj. If Ramaj remains unavailable Saturday, look for Feller to make his second Bundesliga appearance of the campaign when Heidenheim hosts 1899 Hoffenheim.