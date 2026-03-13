Frank Magri Injury: Nearing return

Magri (knee) is doing much better and could return in the coming fixtures, according to Les Violets.

Magri is closing in on a return after a two-month spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and appears to be trending in the right direction, with reports indicating he's feeling much better and could soon be back in the matchday squad. That said, after such a lengthy layoff, he will likely be eased back into action off the bench before regaining his usual spot leading the line for TeFeCe.