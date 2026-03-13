Frank Magri headshot

Frank Magri Injury: Return expected in April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:03am

Magri (knee) is doing much better but is aiming a return in April, according to coach Carles Martinez Novell.

Magri is closing in on a return after a two-month spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and appears to be trending in the right direction, although this won't happen before early April. That said, after such a lengthy layoff, he will likely be eased back into action off the bench before regaining his usual spot leading the line for TeFeCe.

Frank Magri
Toulouse
