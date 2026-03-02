Frank Magri Injury: Still in rehabilitation

Magri (knee) is still in his rehabilitation process and not an option for the time being, according to Les Violets.

Magri is still grinding through his recovery from a knee injury and remains sidelined as he continues the rehab process. There is no clear timetable for his return, which is a tough hit for TeFeCe given he is a locked-in starter up top when fully fit and available. Until he gets back to full speed, the door stays open for others to step in, with Santiago Hildalgo leading the race for that spot while Julian Vignolo and Jacen Russell-Rowe are also viable options to take over in the starting XI.