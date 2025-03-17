Frank Magri News: Continues hot streak

Magri scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Magri had another solid outing Sunday, as he would score the opening goal of the game in the third minute. This marks his fourth straight game with a goal, with those being his only goals of the season in 24 appearances (10 starts). He hopes his form continues after the international break, as the club won't resume play until March 30.