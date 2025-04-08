Frank Magri News: Heads in equalizer Sunday

Magri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Magri scored Toulouse's first goal with a header from a Gabriel Suazo cross in the 28th minute. He finished with two shots (one on target) and won three aerial duels in a strong physical display. He has scored in each of his five appearances for Toulouse and will aim to extend that run Saturday against Lille.