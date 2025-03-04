Frank Magri News: Nets another one

Magri scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Magri opened the scoring with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Cristian Casseres in the 51st minute of play. This marked the second consecutive game with a goal for Magri, and it also marked his fifth straight game with at least one shot on target. Additionally, it was the first time in 22 appearances this season that he recorded more than 10 completed passes.