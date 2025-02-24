Frank Magri News: Scores in victory

Magri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Le Havre.

Magri was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive match and the third time in the last four games, highlighting his increasing role as a starter. He made an impact by scoring his first goal of the season in the 78th minute, thanks to a well-timed assist from Aron Donnum. He will aim to score again in the upcoming match against Angers on Sunday.