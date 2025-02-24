Frank Magri News: Scores in victory
Magri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Le Havre.
Magri was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive match and the third time in the last four games, highlighting his increasing role as a starter. He made an impact by scoring his first goal of the season in the 78th minute, thanks to a well-timed assist from Aron Donnum. He will aim to score again in the upcoming match against Angers on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now