Frank Onyeka headshot

Frank Onyeka Injury: Brilliant before late knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Onyeka was brilliant in Friday's 2-0 friendly win over Monaco before being forced off late due to a knock.

Onyeka joined Coventry permanently this summer after initially arriving on loan in January, when he played a key role in the club's Championship title winning campaign, scoring a crucial goal against Derby County. His standout showings in recent friendlies are an encouraging sign following his move from Brentford, though his late withdrawal against the Diagonale is worth monitoring as coach Frank Lampard prepares the squad for the club's return to the Premier League. Victor Torp could see increased playing time if Onyeka had to miss the opening stretch of the season.

Frank Onyeka
Coventry City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Onyeka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frank Onyeka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago