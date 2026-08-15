Frank Onyeka Injury: Brilliant before late knock
Onyeka was brilliant in Friday's 2-0 friendly win over Monaco before being forced off late due to a knock.
Onyeka joined Coventry permanently this summer after initially arriving on loan in January, when he played a key role in the club's Championship title winning campaign, scoring a crucial goal against Derby County. His standout showings in recent friendlies are an encouraging sign following his move from Brentford, though his late withdrawal against the Diagonale is worth monitoring as coach Frank Lampard prepares the squad for the club's return to the Premier League. Victor Torp could see increased playing time if Onyeka had to miss the opening stretch of the season.
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