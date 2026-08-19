Frank Onyeka headshot

Frank Onyeka News: Likely ready for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 12:01pm

Onyeka (undisclosed) was not mentioned in the injury report by manager Frank Lampard and appears to be an option for the season opener against Arsenal on Friday.

Onyeka was dealing with a knock he suffered late into Coventry's final friendly ahead of the new season, but he appears to have shaken off the injury, as he was not included in the first injury report of the season. He is set to be a key part of the promotion squad after permanently signing with the club this summer, a decent bet to start in the season opener.

Frank Onyeka
Coventry City
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