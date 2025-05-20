Frank Onyeka News: Returning from loan

Onyeka is returning to Brentford following a successful loan spell in Augsburg, Augsburg announced.

Onyeka was a major part of the starting XI in Germany, making 31 appearances (30 starts) and adding an assist. It was a lot of minutes for the midfielder, who made himself a mainstay with Augsburg. It's unclear what his role will look like back with Brentford, where he was more of a depth option in the past three seasons.