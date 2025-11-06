Boya had an outstanding campaign before this issue, and its impact on the team's performance could be significant given that they don't have another box-to-box midfielder like him and may need to resort to a more defensive asset like Joe Corona or Kevin Rafael Escamilla. Even though the injury has not yet been confirmed by the club, it's virtually impossible for the Cameroonian to reappear in the next three months, or longer if he undergoes surgery. He finished the second half of 2025 with six goals from 25 shots (10 on target), in addition to 35 clearances and 22 tackles over 15 league games.