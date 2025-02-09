Frank Thierry Boya Injury: Subs off in Xolos debut

Boya left the field due to an undisclosed injury in the 34th minute of Sunday's meeting with Guadalajara.

Boya was unlucky in his first Liga MX start after moving from French side Amiens to Tijuana. The midfielder will hope to avoid a major issue, though his status will be in doubt ahead of upcoming games. He was replaced by Ivan Tona, who could see more action alongside Christian Rivera or Joe Corona in the defensive midfield zone if Boya is ruled out.