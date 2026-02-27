Frank Thierry Boya News: On bench versus Pumas

Boya (knee) is on the bench for Friday's encounter with Pumas.

Boya has completed his recovery from a severe ligament injury which sidelined him since early November. He's unlikely to see a lot of action in the short term but could become a valuable all-around midfielder in the final stretch of the season. His inclusion would lead to fewer opportunities for Ivan Tona, Jose Ignacio Rivero and Angel Zapata in the central zone.