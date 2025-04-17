Frank Thierry Boya News: Scores first Liga MX goal

Boya scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Mazatlán.

Boya scored Tijuana's second goal in the 72nd minute to seal the 2-0 win over Mazatlan on Wednesday. He played a key role in midfield contributing on both ends of the pitch and set a new season high with four shots. The goal was his first in Liga MX, and he will look to build on this performance against Santos Laguna on Sunday.​