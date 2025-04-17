Frank Thierry Boya News: Scores first Liga MX goal
Boya scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Mazatlán.
Boya scored Tijuana's second goal in the 72nd minute to seal the 2-0 win over Mazatlan on Wednesday. He played a key role in midfield contributing on both ends of the pitch and set a new season high with four shots. The goal was his first in Liga MX, and he will look to build on this performance against Santos Laguna on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now