Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frans Kratzig headshot

Frans Kratzig Injury: Could be back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Kratzig picked up an illness last week and is still a doubt to face Gladbach in Saturday's clash, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "We had a few sick players with Frans, Leo and Piere, but I'm confident that we'll have one or two of them back."

Kratzig missed Sunday's game against Leipzig due to illness but could return Saturday against Gladbach if fully recovered. He was a regular starter before his absence and could regain his spot in the lineup.

Frans Kratzig
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now