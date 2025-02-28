Frans Kratzig Injury: Could be back Saturday

Kratzig picked up an illness last week and is still a doubt to face Gladbach in Saturday's clash, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "We had a few sick players with Frans, Leo and Piere, but I'm confident that we'll have one or two of them back."

