Frans Kratzig News: Assist in start

Kratzig assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Holstein Kiel.

Since recovering from an illness earlier this month, Kratzig's playing time has not been consistent, with him logging less than 20 minutes across two appearances before Heidenheim's latest game. But by logging an assist Sunday, he has two assists across his last four starts. These assists easily gives him more in the category compared to his 2023-24 season with Bayern Munich.