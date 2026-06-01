Fraser Hornby News: Signs with Wolfsburg

Hornby signed with Wolfsburg from Darmstadt on a contract through June 2030, the club announced.

Hornby arrives having demonstrated his goal-scoring credentials over the last two seasons in the second division with Darmstadt, contributing 23 goals and 10 assists across 53 appearances. The 26-year-old Scottish forward had other options available including a potential move to the Bundesliga, making his decision to join Wolfsburg a significant show of faith in the club's project. Sporting director Pirmin Schwegler highlighted his complete profile, dynamism and leadership qualities as key factors behind the signing, noting that his role as vice-captain at Darmstadt underlined the personality and character he brings to the group. Hornby came through the Everton academy before gaining experience in Belgium, France and Scotland prior to his move to Germany, and also scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for the Scotland under-21 national team.