Potts contributed impressively in Saturday's win against the Clarets for his second straight Premier League start, creating three chances and delivering five crosses, both season highs, while also adding solid defensive work with three tackles and six clearances. The youngster also took five corners, highlighting his growing influence for the Hammers. That said, he was forced off around the hour mark due to a dead leg but is expected to recover fully over the break, as coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes he will be available against Bournemouth on Nov. 22.