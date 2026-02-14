Freddie Potts headshot

Freddie Potts News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Potts received a red card in the extra time of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Burton and will be suspended for one game in the Premier League.

Potts is set to serve a one-game Premier League suspension after seeing red in Saturday's FA Cup matchup against Burton. The midfielder will be unavailable for next Saturday's showdown with Bournemouth but is cleared to return for the Feb. 28 clash against Liverpool. Having started just once across his last five Premier League available games, his absence should have only a limited ripple effect on the Hammers' starting XI.

Freddie Potts
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Potts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Potts See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago