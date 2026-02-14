Freddie Potts News: Sees red Saturday
Potts received a red card in the extra time of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Burton and will be suspended for one game in the Premier League.
Potts is set to serve a one-game Premier League suspension after seeing red in Saturday's FA Cup matchup against Burton. The midfielder will be unavailable for next Saturday's showdown with Bournemouth but is cleared to return for the Feb. 28 clash against Liverpool. Having started just once across his last five Premier League available games, his absence should have only a limited ripple effect on the Hammers' starting XI.
