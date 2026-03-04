Freddie Potts headshot

Freddie Potts News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Potts is eligible going forward following a three-game league suspension.

Potts received a red card the last time he played, which left him out for a few weeks, but he had been used mostly as a substitute over the last few matches before that event. His return will increase the team's defensive midfield depth behind current starters Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek.

Freddie Potts
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Potts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Potts See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago