Freddie Potts News: Suspension served
Potts is eligible going forward following a three-game league suspension.
Potts received a red card the last time he played, which left him out for a few weeks, but he had been used mostly as a substitute over the last few matches before that event. His return will increase the team's defensive midfield depth behind current starters Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek.
