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Freddie Woodman News: Five saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Woodman made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Woodman made his first Premier League start and was excellent throughout. He made some absolutely huge saves and kept Liverpool in the match. Daniel Munoz denied him the clean sheet during the second half, but Woodman was still brilliant, especially considering he came into the match as an emergency substitute, only playing with the top two goalkeepers sidelined.

Freddie Woodman
Liverpool
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