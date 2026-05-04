Freddie Woodman News: Three saves in loss

Woodman registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Woodman allowed three goals on six shots during Sunday's soul-crushing derby defeat. The goalkeeper just couldn't keep out a humming United attack and was done few favors by the midfield in front of him. This sort of performance is hard to judge Woodman for, as he was intended to be the third-string option when he was brought to the club.