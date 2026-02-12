Frederic Guilbert headshot

Frederic Guilbert Injury: Not fully fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Guilbert (fitness) is still not an option for Nantes, the club posted.

Guilbert is still working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will not be part of the match squad for Friday's showdown against Monaco. The defender needs a few more sessions under his belt before he is ready to return to competitive action. He will target next week's fixture as a potential comeback date once he sharpens up in training.

Frederic Guilbert
Nantes
More Stats & News
