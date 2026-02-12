Frederic Guilbert Injury: Not fully fit
Guilbert (fitness) is still not an option for Nantes, the club posted.
Guilbert is still working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will not be part of the match squad for Friday's showdown against Monaco. The defender needs a few more sessions under his belt before he is ready to return to competitive action. He will target next week's fixture as a potential comeback date once he sharpens up in training.
