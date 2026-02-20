Frederic Guilbert Injury: Should return Sunday

Guilbert (fitness) should be an option for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, according to La Tribune Nantaise.

Guilbert has been back in full team training for several weeks, steadily rebuilding his match fitness, and he should be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Le Havre after coach Ahmed Kantari left him off the injury report in his pregame presser. That's a strong boost for the Canaries, as Guilbert's presence adds veteran poise and defensive stability to the back line.