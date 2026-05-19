Frederic Guilbert Injury: Signs contract extension until 2028

Guilbert signed a contract extension with Nantes until 2028 with an option for a further year, committing his future to the club ahead of what will be a Ligue 2 campaign following their relegation, the club announced.

Guilbert joined from Lecce in the winter transfer window and quickly established himself as a key figure under coach Vahid Halilhodzic, earning praise for his experience, commitment and leadership during what proved to be an ultimately unsuccessful survival battle. Despite Nantes' drop to the second division, the club expressed pride in retaining one of the most combative performers of the final stretch of the season, with Guilbert clearly committed to helping the club fight for an immediate return to Ligue 1.