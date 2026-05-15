Frederic Guilbert Injury: Suffers knee injury
Guilbert (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Toulouse, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per L'Equipe.
Guilbert ends the season with 16 tackles, 21 interceptions and 31 clearances across eight Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes, having been a solid defensive presence on the right flank when available. Mathieu Acapandie is expected to step in at right-back for the final fixture of the campaign against Toulouse.
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