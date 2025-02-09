Frederic Guilbert News: Fills it up in Bologna match
Guilbert won two of two tackles and had three interceptions, three clearances and two clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.
Guilbert was characteristically sturdy while contributing to stopping a quality offense. He has excelled on the defensive end in recent matches, tallying 14 tackles (nine won), 12 interceptions and 37 clerances in the last five rounds, although with just one clean sheet.
