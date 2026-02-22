Frederic Guilbert headshot

Frederic Guilbert News: Option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Guilbert (fitness) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Le Havre.

Guilbert hasn't played all season but is on the team sheet Sunday, finding a spot on the bench. After building some fitness, the defender will be another depth option for the club, giving them some veteran presence.

Frederic Guilbert
Nantes
More Stats & News
