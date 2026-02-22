Frederic Guilbert News: Option Sunday
Guilbert (fitness) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Le Havre.
Guilbert hasn't played all season but is on the team sheet Sunday, finding a spot on the bench. After building some fitness, the defender will be another depth option for the club, giving them some veteran presence.
