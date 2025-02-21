Fantasy Soccer
Frederic Guilbert News: Piles up stats versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Guilbert registered three tackles (all won), four interceptions, seven clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Udinese.

Guilbert rarely attacked but put up numbers in the back, although his team didn't manage to keep a clean sheet in this case. He has notched 11 crosses (three accurate), 11 tackles (eight won), 12 interceptions and 25 clearances in the last five matches.

