Frederic Guilbert News: Piles up stats versus Udinese

Guilbert registered three tackles (all won), four interceptions, seven clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Udinese.

Guilbert rarely attacked but put up numbers in the back, although his team didn't manage to keep a clean sheet in this case. He has notched 11 crosses (three accurate), 11 tackles (eight won), 12 interceptions and 25 clearances in the last five matches.