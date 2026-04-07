Frederic Guilbert News: Shines in first season start
Guilbert made four tackles (three won), six clearances, four interceptions and two blocks, suffered three fouls and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Metz.
Guilbert started for the first time since joining Nantes and was simply amazing defensively, pacing his team in almost every category to help them withstand some heavy pressure to escape with the draw despite playing almost an hour with 10 men. The right-back couldn't showcase his offensive skillset due to the circumstances and could still carry some rust after not playing during the entire campaign, but he can become an interesting fantasy asset once he gets fully fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederic Guilbert See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 12 [Updated]December 9, 2020
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 10November 25, 2020
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 9November 16, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 Players for the 2020/21 Season [Updated Sept. 11]September 2, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frederic Guilbert See More