Frederic Guilbert News: Six crosses in 1-0 defeat
Guilbert had six crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Lens.
Guilbert made six interceptions, most by any player in the match. It was the first occasion in the league campaign where 31-year-old made five or more interceptions in a league fixture. Guilbert made three clearances as well.
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