Frederic Guilbert headshot

Frederic Guilbert News: Six crosses in 1-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Guilbert had six crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Lens.

Guilbert made six interceptions, most by any player in the match. It was the first occasion in the league campaign where 31-year-old made five or more interceptions in a league fixture. Guilbert made three clearances as well.

Frederic Guilbert
Nantes
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