Frederik Jakel News: Joins Braunschweig permanently

Jakel has permanently joined Eintracht Braunschweig following the conclusion of his loan spell at the second-division club, with the purchase option having been exercised, RB Leipzig announced.

Jakel had spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Braunschweig after recovering from a cruciate ligament tear that had interrupted his career, and his permanent move is a reward for a successful reintegration into competitive football. Leipzig wished the center-back all the best for the next chapter of his career as he commits his future to Braunschweig ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.