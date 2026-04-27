Frederik Ronnow Injury: Adductor injury could end season

Ronnow suffered an adductor injury on the inside of his right thigh during Friday's loss at Leipzig and could miss the remaining three Bundesliga fixtures if the diagnosis is confirmed, according to BILD.

Ronnow had to be replaced in the 31st minute after taking a knock and being unable to continue, and the reported diagnosis points toward an absence of several weeks that would effectively end his season. An official confirmation from the club is still pending, but the situation is deeply concerning for Union Berlin given that second-choice goalkeeper Matheo Raab (hand) is also sidelined for the rest of the campaign, leaving Carl Klaus as the most likely option to step between the posts for the final stretch of the campaign.