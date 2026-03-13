Frederik Ronnow Injury: Late call for Sunday

Ronnow (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Steffan Buamgart. "Tomorrow, it will be more about whether he can complete the final training. [If Ronnow gets the signal that everything is okay], he will play."

Ronnow went down with an ankle sprain in training this week and is in a race to be fit for Sunday, needing to test himself in training Saturday. If he comes through with no pain, he will likely be an option. However, if he is not, the club will unlikely put an injured keeper out to start. If he were to miss out, Matheo Raab or Carl Klauss would earn their first start in net this season.