Frederik Ronnow Injury: Returns to full team training

Ronnow (groin) returned to Union Berlin's team training Wednesday, marking an important step in his comeback, according to Welt.

Ronnow suffered an adductor injury in late April during a defeat to RB Leipzig, causing him to miss large parts of preseason as well as the German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig. His return to team training puts him closer to a competitive appearance, though it remains unclear whether he'll be ready in time for Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Frankfurt, with his availability now dependent on how he holds up over the coming sessions. Matheo Raab and Carl Klaus remain the alternatives in goal should the opener come too soon, with Raab having started the cup match against Braunschweig.