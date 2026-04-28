Frederik Ronnow Injury: Season ending

Ronnow (groin) is out for the rest of the season due to a muscle injury in his groin, according to his club.

Ronnow will not return for the final three games of the league season, as he will instead be held out as he recovers from a muscle injury. Unfortunately for the club, this will leave them without their starting keeper, leaving Carl Klauss to likely start, as Matheo Raab (hand) is also done for the season. Ronnow ends the campaign with a pretty average season, recording five clean sheets, 54 goals allowed and 77 saves in 30 appearances.