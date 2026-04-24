Frederik Ronnow Injury: Subs off against Leipzig

Ronnow suffered an injury after taking a goal kick in the first half of Friday's visit to Leipzig.

Ronnow made two saves and conceded two goals over half an hour of play before his forced withdrawal. While his injury still needs to be assessed, he's at serious risk of missing future action, which would leave the team without its first and second-choice keepers given that Matheo Raab (hand) is also sidelined. Therefore, Carl Klaus could get some rare opportunities after replacing Ronnow in the weekend's game.