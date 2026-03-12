Frederik Ronnow Injury: Suffers ankle sprain in training

Ronnow suffered an ankle sprain in Wednesday's team training and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Freiburg, according to BILD.

Ronnow was forced to cut Wednesday's training session short after suffering an ankle sprain that required further examinations at the hospital. The scans didn't reveal anything serious, so he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Freiburg, though his availability will hinge on whether he can return to full team training with the squad in the coming days. If the keeper ends up needing some time to recover, Matheo Raab is lined up to step in between the posts until Ronnow is back at full speed.