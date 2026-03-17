Frederik Ronnow Injury: Trains, option again

Ronnow (ankle) is back in training and an option for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to Jo Meissner of Bild.de.

Ronnow was out for the last match after he was dealt an ankle issue but is now expected to make a comeback in the coming days, with the goalie in training. This should clear him for Saturday, a huge boost for the club after Matheo Raab (hand) suffered an injury that could end his season. Ronnow should then remain the starter in net, starting in 25 games this season and usually their first option at keeper.