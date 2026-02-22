Frederik Ronnow News: Clean sheet victory

Ronnow had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Ronnow secured the clean sheet Saturday, making three saves against Bayer Leverkusen. This was just his second clean sheet in nine league matches, having conceded 14 goals with 20 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Borussia Mönchengladbach for the next game on Sunday, who have scored just three goals in the last five appearances.